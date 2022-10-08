Alpha Genesis Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,204.00 (AGEN)

Alpha Genesis (AGEN) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Alpha Genesis token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Genesis has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. Alpha Genesis has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $9,204.00 worth of Alpha Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Alpha Genesis

Alpha Genesis’ launch date was May 31st, 2022. Alpha Genesis’ total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000,000,000 tokens. Alpha Genesis’ official website is alphagenesis.io. Alpha Genesis’ official Twitter account is @alphgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Genesis (AGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpha Genesis has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Genesis is 0.00000001 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,094.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphagenesis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.