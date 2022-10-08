Alpha Quark Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.98 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Alpha Quark Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $31.34 million and $3.98 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 tokens. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha Quark Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 26,640,784 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Quark Token is 1.15889664 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,387,511.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphaquark.io/.”

