Alpha Venture DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $52.76 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Alpha Venture DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Venture DAO has a total market capitalization of $52.76 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Alpha Venture DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Venture DAO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045681 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001849 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.01620658 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031252 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO Token Profile

Alpha Venture DAO (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Venture DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 tokens. The official website for Alpha Venture DAO is alphaventuredao.io. Alpha Venture DAO’s official Twitter account is @alphaventuredao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Venture DAO’s official message board is blog.alphaventuredao.io.

Alpha Venture DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpha Venture DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 446,330,126 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Venture DAO is 0.11916773 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,271,067.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphaventuredao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Venture DAO directly using US dollars.

