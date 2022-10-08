Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 173,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.36. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

