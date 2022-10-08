Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

