Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) Hits Market Cap of $40.45 Million

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Alpine F1 Team Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00018280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a total market cap of $40.45 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token Token Profile

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token launched on February 21st, 2022. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,360,000 tokens. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alpinef1team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.

Buying and Selling Alpine F1 Team Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 11,360,000 in circulation. The last known price of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is 3.59211948 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $8,626,684.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpine F1 Team Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpine F1 Team Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpine F1 Team Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

