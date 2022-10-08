Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Alstom Price Performance

EPA ALO opened at €16.87 ($17.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €20.80 and its 200-day moving average is €22.25. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($38.13).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

