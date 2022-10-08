ALTAVA (TAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.42 Million

ALTAVA (TAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. ALTAVA has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $1.01 million worth of ALTAVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALTAVA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One ALTAVA token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ALTAVA

ALTAVA launched on May 20th, 2022. ALTAVA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,750,000 tokens. ALTAVA’s official Twitter account is @altavagroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALTAVA is altava.com. The official message board for ALTAVA is medium.com/@altavagroup.

Buying and Selling ALTAVA

According to CryptoCompare, “ALTAVA (TAVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ALTAVA has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALTAVA is 0.58253247 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,489,603.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altava.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALTAVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALTAVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALTAVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

