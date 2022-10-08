Altered State Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.61 Million (ASTO)

Altered State Token (ASTO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Altered State Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Altered State Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Altered State Token has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $401,860.00 worth of Altered State Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Altered State Token Token Profile

Altered State Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2022. Altered State Token’s total supply is 2,384,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,396,923 tokens. Altered State Token’s official Twitter account is @altstatemachine and its Facebook page is accessible here. Altered State Token’s official website is alteredstatemachine.xyz. The Reddit community for Altered State Token is https://reddit.com/r/alteredstatemachine.

Buying and Selling Altered State Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Altered State Token (ASTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Altered State Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Altered State Token is 0.05929915 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $427,306.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alteredstatemachine.xyz.”

