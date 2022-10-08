Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Purchases £12,887.82 in Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 19,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £12,887.82 ($15,572.52).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRE stock opened at GBX 72.73 ($0.88) on Friday. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.55.

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

