Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$197.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0604385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

