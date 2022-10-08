Altura Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Altura has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Altura token can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Altura has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $479,282.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Altura

Altura (CRYPTO:ALU) is a token. It was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,757,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/alturanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Altura is www.alturanft.com/blog. Altura’s official Twitter account is @alturanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com.

Buying and Selling Altura

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura (ALU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Altura has a current supply of 990,000,000 with 625,757,088.5 in circulation. The last known price of Altura is 0.0156624 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $667,400.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alturanft.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Altura using one of the exchanges listed above.

