Alvey Chain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.33 Million (WALV)

Alvey Chain (WALV) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Alvey Chain has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Alvey Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alvey Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alvey Chain has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alvey Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alvey Chain Profile

Alvey Chain’s genesis date was August 13th, 2022. Alvey Chain’s total supply is 160,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. Alvey Chain’s official Twitter account is @alveychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alvey Chain’s official website is www.alveychain.com.

Buying and Selling Alvey Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Alvey Chain (WALV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alvey Chain has a current supply of 160,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alvey Chain is 0.12149759 USD and is up 16.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,314,856.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alveychain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alvey Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alvey Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alvey Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alvey Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alvey Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.