ALYATTES (ALYA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91,465.00

ALYATTES (ALYA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. ALYATTES has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $91,465.00 worth of ALYATTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALYATTES has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One ALYATTES token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ALYATTES Profile

ALYATTES was first traded on January 4th, 2022. ALYATTES’s total supply is 199,239,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,224,875 tokens. ALYATTES’s official message board is medium.com/@alyattesofficial. The official website for ALYATTES is www.alyattes.io. The Reddit community for ALYATTES is https://reddit.com/r/alyattesofficial. ALYATTES’s official Twitter account is @alyattes_alya and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALYATTES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALYATTES (ALYA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ALYATTES has a current supply of 199,239,868.64176336 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALYATTES is 0.28510844 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $121,624.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alyattes.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALYATTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALYATTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALYATTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

