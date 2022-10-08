Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

