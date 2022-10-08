Amazy (AZY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Amazy (AZY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Amazy has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Amazy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amazy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amazy has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amazy

Amazy’s launch date was July 11th, 2022. Amazy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,707,561 tokens. Amazy’s official website is amazy.io. Amazy’s official Twitter account is @amazyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amazy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amazy (AZY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amazy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,923,921 in circulation. The last known price of Amazy is 0.06387126 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,581,078.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amazy.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amazy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amazy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amazy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

