AMDG Token (AMDG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million

AMDG Token (AMDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. AMDG Token has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $47,446.00 worth of AMDG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMDG Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMDG Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMDG Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AMDG Token Profile

AMDG Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. AMDG Token’s total supply is 242,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,200,000 tokens. The official website for AMDG Token is amdgtoken.com. AMDG Token’s official Twitter account is @amdgsolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMDG Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMDG Token (AMDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. AMDG Token has a current supply of 242,750,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AMDG Token is 0.08305855 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,317.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amdgtoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMDG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMDG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMDG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMDG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMDG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.