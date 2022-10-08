Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on October 31st

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance
Shares of LON AA4 opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.41) on Friday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.95 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of £118.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.05.
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
