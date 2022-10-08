Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on October 31st

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

Shares of LON AA4 opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.41) on Friday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 35.95 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of £118.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.05.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

(Get Rating)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

