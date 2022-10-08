Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Truist Financial

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.14. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $93.73 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,919,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.