AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) and WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) and WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and WillScot Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International 7.33% 50.23% 12.70% WillScot Mobile Mini 12.38% 13.53% 4.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WillScot Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AmeraMex International and WillScot Mobile Mini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeraMex International 0 0 0 0 N/A WillScot Mobile Mini 0 0 7 0 3.00

WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus target price of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than AmeraMex International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeraMex International and WillScot Mobile Mini’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $24.72 million 0.20 $1.63 million N/A N/A WillScot Mobile Mini $1.89 billion 5.01 $160.14 million $1.12 38.08

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International.

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats AmeraMex International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmeraMex International

(Get Rating)

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 390,000 total units, which included 162,000 modular space units; 213,000 portable storage units; 13,000 tank and pump units; and other value-added products. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.