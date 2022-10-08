American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Bank of America

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AAL opened at $12.18 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $135,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.