American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $100,500,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

