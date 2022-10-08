American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $96.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

