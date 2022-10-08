American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $65.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of American International Group by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

