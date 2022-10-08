AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 3,240 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $460.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.13. The stock has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.64 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

