AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

