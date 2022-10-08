AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $2.83 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 171,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.