AMF Tjanstepension AB Invests $4.06 Million in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,141,394 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 729,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 479,239 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2,205.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,481,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,441 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.48.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

