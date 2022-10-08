AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 31,470 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

