AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,918 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in XPeng by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after buying an additional 1,059,022 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $241,853,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.