AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 110 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

SBAC opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.91. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $260.99 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.93.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.