Amgen Trading Up 1.3% This Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $115.72 million and $19,434.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00005999 BTC on exchanges.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.16041367 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,397.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

