Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 11,346 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,502,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after buying an additional 486,335 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

