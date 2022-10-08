Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 11,346 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.89.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.