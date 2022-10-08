AmpliFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (AMPLIFI)

AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, AmpliFi has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmpliFi token can currently be bought for $110.03 or 0.00565160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmpliFi has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $140,295.00 worth of AmpliFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AmpliFi

AmpliFi launched on August 5th, 2022. AmpliFi’s total supply is 88,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,035 tokens. The official message board for AmpliFi is medium.com/@amplifidefi. The official website for AmpliFi is perpetualyield.io. The Reddit community for AmpliFi is https://reddit.com/r/amplifidefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AmpliFi’s official Twitter account is @amplifidefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AmpliFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AmpliFi (AMPLIFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AmpliFi has a current supply of 88,203 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AmpliFi is 86.66621641 USD and is down -18.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $280,562.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://perpetualyield.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmpliFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmpliFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmpliFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

