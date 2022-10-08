Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 4.4%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) was up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 10,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,333,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

