Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 4.4%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 10,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,333,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.
In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
