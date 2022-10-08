Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca Sells 2,400 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 15th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

