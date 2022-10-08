Analysts Offer Predictions for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $18.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.15. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $20.26 per share.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.2 %

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $205.61 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

