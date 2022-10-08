Analysts Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Target Price at $3.50

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet downgraded Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

