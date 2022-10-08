Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 530.78

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 530.78 ($6.41).

Several brokerages have commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 307 ($3.71) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 368.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 730.95.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.