Analysts Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Target Price at $25.00

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,706,672.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,448 shares of company stock worth $2,243,288.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera Stock Down 5.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 327.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR opened at $11.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.11. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

