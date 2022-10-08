Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Price Target at $165.86

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lear Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $124.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. Lear has a 52 week low of $118.38 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.