Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Target Price at $414.09

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $411.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $294.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day moving average of $337.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

