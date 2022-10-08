Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $16.40

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.