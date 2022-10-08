Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target at $57.57

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,114,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
