Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target at $57.57

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,114,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

RETA opened at $23.78 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

