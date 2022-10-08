Analysts Set Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) PT at $235.71

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.71.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $214.80 on Monday. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.08 and its 200-day moving average is $203.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,603,295. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 21.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,332,000 after acquiring an additional 463,801 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 54.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 311,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

