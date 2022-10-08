Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 5,346.92

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,316.15 ($64.24).

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,066 ($61.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £82.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,858.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,246.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.