Analysts Set Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Target Price at $110.75

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.44. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.