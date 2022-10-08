Analysts Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $29.00

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AES Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after buying an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

