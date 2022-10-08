Analysts Set Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,562. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter

Twitter Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.