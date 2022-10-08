Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) PT at GBX 1,218

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.06) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP Trading Down 2.7 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 757.60 ($9.15) on Monday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The firm has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 782.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 871.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

